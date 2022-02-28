SCCC&I Recognizes Local Volunteers, Businesses

From Staff Reports

HARLAN -- Ed Goetzinger was named Citizen/Volunteer of the Year at the Shelby County Chamber of Commerce & Industry’s annual awards banquet held Friday evening, Feb. 25 at the C.G. Therkildsen Center in Harlan.

Goetzinger was recognized for his many volunteer efforts, from raising pheasants to boost the local bird population, to making homemadebaked goods for local health care workers, pushing snow, and coaching FFA trapshooters, just to name a few.

A full house honored all of the award winners this year, which included Shelby County Fair Corporation as Non-Profit Business of the Year, Lonely Oak Distillery at New Business of the Year, and Victoria Station as Business of the Year.

Following are the write-ups from the awards ceremony:

Non-Profit Business of the Year

One of the wonderful things about the communities of Shelby County is the dedicated support residents receive from the multiple non-profit organizations located here.

Over the last two years, this has become even a greater impact on Shelby County as these organizations worked with our communities through the pandemic. Whether it is the wonderful museums that tell the history of our county and communities, nationally recognized attractions, mentoring services to students, providing top notch care to our elderly residents of the county and area children, clothing – food – and other support for those less fortunate, or a warm meal every Tuesday and Wednesday evening, they work day-to-day to help us make Shelby County “A Place to Call Home”.

For this year’s award, the top vote receiving organization exemplifies the special ability to collaborate and partner to provide excellent services to our community. This organization, selected from a strong field of candidates, is one of the keys to our community’s image and growth. Some of the things we take pride of in Shelby County is our strong student-based programs, our commitment to our agricultural heritage, and our “small town” feel. Each year, the Shelby County Fair Corporation brings all of this together to provide excellence to the Shelby County Community. This group of volunteers touches our lives in so many ways, across the board, and the key is the humble pride they take in what they do. Their dedication to the children and families of Shelby County truly impacts the ability for our communities to progress and the impact they provide to Shelby County is immeasurable. In recognition of their efforts, it is our honor to present the Shelby County Fair Corporation with this year’s Non-Profit Business of the Year award.

New Chamber Member of the Year

Dave Thomas, the founder of Wendy’s restaurants, once said “What do you need to start a business? Three simple things: know your product better than anyone, know your customer, and have a burning desire to succeed.”

In Shelby County, we are blessed each year as individuals have that desire to succeed. New business growth is obviously a key to keeping our communities strong and thriving. These risk takers are the bread and butter of what the Chamber of Commerce hopes to generate through our efforts. New services and key new industries help us grow.

As these businesses mature, we are blessed that they choose to partner with the Chamber of Commerce. This year’s winner of the New Chamber Member of the Year is one of those businesses with a burning desire to succeed. The story of Lonely Oak Distillery is truly amazing. Pat and Amy have a passion for the good things in life – and a passion to create good things for others. From their own story they list on their business website, “Located in the heart of Shelby County, Iowa, you’ll find an oasis amidst the cornfields. Lonely Oak is a micro-distillery, owned and operated by local producers Pat & Amy Hoffmann. As farmers, we had a vision about our crop. Not only did we want to harvest the grain, but we wanted to make something out of it - something universal. Something unique. Something to celebrate. Something that would bring people together.” And we, the residents of Shelby County, have benefited from Pat and Amy creating products that truly are universal. Their craft and attention to details is present in every drop of their products. And the mounting awards they have received are proof positive that they are on the path to greatness. It is our pleasure to present this year’s New Chamber Business of the Year award to Lonely Oak Distillery.

Business of the Year

The Business of the Year award is an indicator. The award represents your fellow business community acknowledging your business as an example of success. Tony Hsieh, Zappos CEO, said “Chase the vision, not the money; the money will end up following you.” This year’s Business of the Year award winner has chased the vision from day one. Or, taking a quick look back, from the day they had a “date” at Victoria Station over 30 years ago. From that day, to opening and operating a restaurant at the beginning of a nationwide pandemic, Richard and Angela have been “chasing the vision.”

Then, to top it all off, these two culinary aficionados captured the “Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin in Iowa” award in 2021 as a “prime rib joint”. Victoria’s Station has been a staple in Shelby County. To take over a restaurant with the history of Victoria Station, maintain its status while fusing in your own touch to create a totally new experience for diners is amazing. The stories of how these two went above and beyond during the pandemic, trying different approaches to meeting the needs of their customers, adding an outdoor dining experience, and quickly becoming an integral part of the community are wonderful. This focus, this “chasing the vision,” is why their peer businesses have voted to recognize them as a Shelby County example of success – an example for other businesses to admire and strive to be. It is with great pleasure that we present this year’s Business of the Year award to Victoria Station.

Citizen/Volunteer of the Year

Shelby County has a long history of volunteers stepping forward to make our day-to-day lives more enjoyable throughout our communities. It has been said that you make a living by what you get, and you make a life by what you give. We are blessed to have multiple individuals throughout our communities who work tirelessly, doing things they love to do, that make our lives easier, happier, entertained, and provide us with the support we need when times are tough.

This year, we received nominations representing a wide range of contributions to the Shelby County Community. As we reviewed all the nominations, one individual stood out. The interesting thing about this individual, is that he does not try to stand out at all. His is so humble, so caring, and touches so many individuals throughout our county. His volunteer efforts span across multiple communities, multiple age groups, and resonate his warmth, caring, good natured love of life.

Just a few of the ways Ed Goetzinger makes our lives easier, happier, entertained, and supported: He buys fireworks and invites anyone and everyone to enjoy them, as well as watching exploding pumpkins from a safe distance. He uses his ATV to haul sleigh riding kids back to the top of the hill. He raises pheasants and releases them to boost the local pheasant population. He coached FFA Trap Shooters. He puts flags out on the cemetery for holidays and takes them down. He pushes snow in public and private places and does not ask for anything in return. He makes sure a cemetery is open and cleaned up long before a funeral. He takes homemade baked goods to the nurses at Myrtue. He volunteers on the local fire department, for the local Parish and is a city council member. He shows up to community events early, prepared with whatever tools, trailers, tents, ice cold drinks, etc. are needed to make sure the event is a success.

Ed’s passion for his community and Shelby County is exemplary, and we are very pleased to present him with a Citizen/Volunteer of the year award.