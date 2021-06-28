SCCO/Hero’s Attic not dumping ground for unwanted items

HARLAN -- After the citywide garage sale last week, SCCO/Hero’s Attic saw this pile of items left outside its building. It was then rained upon over the weekend, and when officials returned on Tuesday, all the items had to be taken to the landfill at the volunteer organization’s cost.

At SCCO/Hero’s Attic, they appreciate every donation of good quality used home furnishings and appliances that they can possibly manage to fit into the building. Most people have no idea the amount of furniture that comes into and goes out of this building in a week’s time, oftentimes deeply discounted according to customers’ income levels. “We wish to thank all of our donors who help us make used furniture and appliances available to the public at reasonable prices. Please call 712-235-7226 to make arrangements when you wish to donate furniture and appliances to SCCO/Hero’s Attic,” officials said.

Having said that, they are informing the public that they do not take clothing, or smaller household items, books, or older style TVs. Donations of clothing and household items should be taken to places like West Central Community Action at 1017 7th Street in Harlan, or to the Big Brothers/Sisters of America Drop Boxes located at the Dairy Queen and Subway parking lots. “We know that people mean well when they donate these types of items, but in reality, when they are left outside our building they use up our time and resources to deal with items that we may not be able to sell,” officials said. As for the items shown above, each television or appliance costs a minimum of $15 for disposal. The general dump fee cost to SCCO/Hero’s Attic can be anywhere from $8 to $30 depending on the content of the load. “Please call before you donate,” officials said.