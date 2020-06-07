Schaben loves driving school bus
DEFIANCE -- Ron Schaben of Defiance said he hasn’t turned down very many trips to drive school bus for activity events during his more than 20 years of serving as a school bus driver for the Harlan Community School District.
“I drive for activities usually whenever I am asked. The hours vary from very early in the morning to late at night,” said Schaben.
He enjoys all the friendships he has made with students ages kindergarten through high school since he began driving bus.
In addition to driving for activity events, Schaben drives a daily school bus route stopping at homes mostly along and near Highway 59. He has seen generations of families on his regular route.
