Schechinger joins newspaper as Advertising Account Executive

HARLAN -- Tami Schechinger, Elk Horn, recently joined the Harlan Newspapers as an Advertising Account Executive.

Schechinger comes to the Harlan Newspapers with an extensive background in sales and marketing, having served in those capacities with several local businesses over her career.

While the work within a newspaper is different, she is eager for the challenge and ready to learn new things and help local businesses to survive and thrive.

“Shopping local and supporting local businesses is something I am very passionate about. I have always loved helping people and find this new role a great way to match my passions with my work,” she said.

Tami and her husband, Shane, are both Shelby County natives, and have settled in the Elk Horn area with their three children: Brogan, age 10; Brock, age 9; and Brynn, age 6.

Tami is active in the Elk Horn community serving on several committees, as well as playing an active role in her church by serving coffee and donuts each Sunday and co-teaching the Wednesday night church program for preschool and kindergarten.