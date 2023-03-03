School board accepts two resignations

HARLAN – The Harlan Community School District Board of Directors held a special meeting Tuesday.

The board approved the negotiations agreement with the Harlan Education Association

“It is a package increase of 3% for the 2023-24 master contract that would include $618 added to the base salary,” said HCSD Superintendent Jenny Barnett. “That includes the insurance, benefits and salary.”

The board also approved the classified, director and administrative salary proposal, which was a 3% package, as well.

The board approved the resignation of Eric Croghan, former sixth-grade social studies teacher. Following a closed session, the resignation of Lisa Swanson from the technology department was also approved.