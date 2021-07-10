School Board candidate forum slated for October 12

HARLAN -- The Shelby County Chamber of Commerce will host a school board election candidate forum on Tuesday, Oct. 12.

The forum will begin at 6 p.m. and will be held at the Harlan Community High School auditorium.

The forum will be moderated by the chamber of commerce. Questions will be general in nature to allow each candidate the opportunity to express their views/opinions on a variety of topics related to the district.

Harlan Community has a number of contested races for school board on the ballot November 2.

Board candidates are:

District 1

• Al Hazelton*, Melissa Cox

District 2

• Matthew Worthey, Jade Albertsen

District 3

• Seth Piro*, Jim Reischl

District 4

• Gregory Bladt, Chris Swensen

District 6

• Joe D. Herzberg*

*incumbent