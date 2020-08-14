School Board lays out initial plan for school start

HARLAN - Using new state guidance, the Harlan Community School Board weighed in on the side of caution and voted on Monday, August 10 to proceed with a Hybrid Plan for grades 6-12 and a fully open, Face-to-Face classroom model for grades K - 5 for at least the first two weeks of the school year -- which starts Monday, August 24.

A key decision component was to give parents, guardians, students and teachers ample time to prepare for the start of the new school year. Likewise, they are aware state rules and regulations could change in the weeks and months ahead as educational policy ebbs and flows with school districts opening.

Supt. Lynn Johnson said regarding the state guidelines and changing virus environment, “it is a moving target...my goal is to be able to tell parents, students and teachers a week ahead of time when a change in our model will be coming...we will follow our community transmission rates and student body trends as our guide...that is the model the state has set up for us.”

The Hybrid Plan will have students with the last name beginning with A-K begin classes on Monday, August 24; followed by L-Z to attend on Tuesday, August 25, and rotate day-by-day, and then react accordingly to changes in Shelby County’s Public School Positivity Rating. Students will have the opportunity to engage in distance learning activities and independent learning activities/projects when they are scheduled to be learning at home.