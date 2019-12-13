School board okays interim superintendent contract extension
HARLAN -- Harlan Community Schools Interim Superintendent Lynn Johnson has been an offered a one-year contract extension, the terms of which were approved last week by the HCS Board of Education.
Board members Amy Rueschenberg, Jessica Anderson, Al Hazelton, Tarah Devlin-Lawler and Seth Piro approved the contract 5-0. Board members Monte Schechinger and Joni Larsen were absent.
Johnson was hired this year as interim superintendent for one year, but the board last month suggested they had come to terms with Johnson to remain for a second year. The board will begin the search for a permanent superintendent in December, 2020, to serve for the 2021-22 school year.
