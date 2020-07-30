School Board says Student, Staff Safety Imperative

HARLAN – Parents/guardians who decide to keep their children home and remote learn during part (or all) of the 2020-21 school year have until Tuesday, Aug. 4 at 4 p.m. to complete the request form sent to them in registration materials this week.

It’s a fast track registration process, Harlan Community Schools officials admit, but of utmost importance as the district determines the most effective remote educational learning program for those who decide not to return their children to in-person learning this fall.

Offering the option for all students to remote learn was one of the key decisions made by the HCS Board of Education July 23 during a lengthy 3 ½ hour regular meeting where the board approved its Return to Learn plan. There was passionate discussion among board members on everything from instruction to health and safety strategies.

HCS Superintendent of Schools Lynn Johnson said while she hopes everyone will feel safe coming back to school in-person, it’s critical to know the numbers of those who decide to remote learn so the district can plan accordingly. How to provide that remote instruction is predicated on how many there will be.