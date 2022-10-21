School Board sets public hearing for Nov. 1

HARLAN — The Harlan Community School District Board of Directors heard about school safety plans, addressed bond issues and began a discussion on legislative priorities at their regular board meeting Monday.

HCSD Superintendent Jenny Barnett said there are several special board meetings that will be planned to get the process moving for the bonds. Nov. 1 is a special board meeting and public hearing on the sales tax bond at 5:15 p.m. The public hearing

is for the proposed issuance of approximately $16 million School Infrastructure Sales, Services and Use Tax Revenue and Refunding Bonds.