School could be postponed until April 30; officials awaiting governor’s order

HARLAN – Iowa schools likely will remain closed through April, although school officials are awaiting final orders from Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds.

President Donald Trump last Friday extended social distancing requirements through the month. Iowa schools that have shut down currently are set to re-open in mid-April after a four-week break to aid in stopping the spread of COVID-19.

Now they’re awaiting word from Iowa officials if that will be extended through April, after the president’s social distancing requirements were released.

“I think we can anticipate that means that schools will not be opening at least through April,” said Harlan Community Superintendent of Schools Lynn Johnson.

It’s just not official yet.

Harlan Community, like other school districts, is doing its best to provide students with educational possibilities during the current four-week shutdown.

“We are currently offering continuous learning opportunities to our students in a variety of different ways,” Johnson said. “Our teachers are doing an excellent job…in organizing and deploying educational enrichment opportunities.

“They’re working all kinds of different hours; it’s not just a daytime job anymore. Their hours look a lot different and the work looks a lot different. I applaud them on their willingness to stretch themselves to some new heights and take on that challenge.”

Resolution

The HCS Board of Education this week passed a resolution that allows the district and superintendent to do a number of things, such as continue to pay staff during a shutdown, close the school while adhering to federal and state health guidelines, and adjust school board meetings, times and videoconferencing capabilities, to name a few.

“We still have people working,” Johnson said. During the current four-week closure, certified and classified staff are being paid, although some classified staff have been assigned to other duties. This will be reviewed by the school board in another week. Essential services are needed to continue. The district office is still working onsite, but is reviewing possible staggered shifts or remote work. Building offices are staffed onsite and are working remotely.

Certified staff are providing daily learning opportunities for students. Food service is prepping as many as 450 lunches/breakfasts per day for children aged 18 and under. Associates and transportation personnel are working on an as-needed basis with food prep and food delivery. Maintenance and custodial staff are working on an as-needed basis with disinfecting buildings, working outside and remotely.

Department of Education

The Iowa Department of Education is exploring opening up an avenue for required educational services. Currently there are options available for voluntary enrichment, which many districts are doing, and possible required services.

Johnson said the latter will require much legwork to get it going to make an online graded learning model. Districts are awaiting guidance this week.

In addition, on Monday the Iowa Department of Education released a host of optional resources for families and educators to use as they support student learning during school closures due to COVID-19. The resources are available on the Iowa Department of Education’s website and include interactive games, virtual field trips, coding activities and e-books.

The learning resources for students in pre-kindergarten through 12th grade do not replace what they have learned at school, but instead help students practice or enrich the skills and strategies taught by their teachers.

“While they do not replace classroom learning, these resources are a great way for families, caregivers and educators to continue to engage students in their learning at home,” said Iowa Department of Education Director Ann Lebo. “I am grateful to our partners who came together to provide the content to make this resource page possible.” The Iowa Department of Education partnered with AEA Learning Online, the Governor’s STEM Advisory Council, Iowa PBS and the Iowa Reading Research Center to provide a variety of resources. The resources cover multiple subject areas, such as literacy, computer science, fine arts and career and technical education. The resources also address mental health and emotional well-being.

The resources to support learning during COVID-19 is not exhaustive and will be reviewed and updated weekly with additional information.