School patrons ask board to ease restrictions

HARLAN – EJ Leinen formally requested Monday, Sept. 14 that the Harlan Community School Board and administration reconsider homecoming week cancellations, including hopes that the coronation set for today, Friday, Sept. 18 could be moved outdoors to Merrill Field for more community participation.

Leinen was one of four school patrons to address the school board during its regular meeting Monday. While three focused their comments on mask requirements, Leinen shared her disappointment in homecoming cancellations of the vollerama, powderpuff football game, pep rally, parade, and limitations on today’s coronation.

“I don’t believe there was enough creative effort given to this week’s homecoming agenda, but the real question is why,” Leinen said. “It was surprising and disappointing to me that some of these activities students look most forward to were just simply canceled.”

Leinen said while she has a great appreciation for administration and staff working during this challenging COVID-19 situation, she wonders what the process was to make the cancellation decisions. Other extracurricular activities such as volleyball, football and band have been safe and successful thus far, so why is it safe to have those activities and not homecoming events, she asked.