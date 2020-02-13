School performance results released by IA Dept. of Education
HARLAN -- The Iowa Department of Education recently released new results and features in an online school accountability reporting system called the Iowa School Performance Profiles.
Among the highlights was Harlan Community Schools’ named high performing in its primary, intermediate and middle schools, and commendable in the high school, a significant increase in percentages as compared to a year ago and above the state average in all categories.
