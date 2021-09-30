Home / Home

SCHOOL SPIRIT

Thu, 09/30/2021 - 10:49am admin
AHSTW Band Performs Pre-Game

    AVOCA -- Ashley Branstetter on flute with the AHSTW Band during a recent football game vs. Southwest Valley.  The Marching Vikings performed pre-game, including the Star Spangled Banner and school song.

Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online

Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95

http://harlannewspapers.ia.newsmemory.com/

 
 

 

Harlan Newspapers

1114 7th Street
P.O. Box 721
Harlan, IA 51537-0721

(800) 909-6397
news2@harlanonline.com

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here