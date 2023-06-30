School vouchers, transparency hot topics at State Auditor’s town hall



HARLAN — State Auditor Rob Sand stopped by Harlan Wednesday, June 28 as a part of his “100 Town Hall” tour.

Sand, Iowa’s only Democrat holding a statewide elected office, visited with constituents and answered questions about the condition of the state’s finances and governance.

An attendee asked Sand about the lack of transparency in Iowa’s new school voucher program.

“When public money gets spent, I tend to think the public ought to know what it is being spent on,” Sand said.

Sand said he “has issues” with several aspects of the program, including the fact that private schools do not have to report how the money is spent.

“They can literally do anything with the money other rebates. There’s no obligation that private schools spend the tax dollars for educational purposes,” Sand said.

“Objectively, the lack of oversight should be troubling to anyone.”

Sand also spoke about the recent lawsuits facing Governor Reynolds regarding public records requests made to the Governor’s Office.

Gov. Reynolds settled the lawsuit months after the Iowa Supreme Court refused to dismiss the case, stating her office failed to respond in the required time frame and her office tried to ignore the requests.

Last week, Sand sat on the three-member State Appeal Board, who voted to approve the $135,000 payment to cover legal fees. Sand was the lone member of the board to object to using taxpayers’ funds to settle the case.

“It is an absolute abuse of power,” Sand said.

“The law states the person involved is personally held accountable. It’s an abuse of privilege.”

When asked what his biggest challenge is currently, Sand discussed Senate File 478. He explained the new law limits his office’s ability to provide independent audits and allows the hiding of documents which could reveal corruption and fraud.

He noted during his first term, the Auditor’s Office uncovered a “record amount of waste, fraud, and abuse of taxpayers’ dollars.”

“There’s a small handful of people who think that’s actually a bad thing. And unfortunately, they control the power in the state.”

“What we are doing in our office is what we have always done. We are going to ask for the documents we need to do our job. If they don’t want to give them to us, we will see what happens then,” Sand said.

“I’m going to do it if it’s the right thing to do, even if it’s a million to one.”