School year opens with normalcy

HARLAN – The Harlan Community Schools will be offering full-time, 100 percent on-campus (face-to-face) learning opportunities for students during the 2021-22 school year, with regular school schedules Monday through Friday.

HCS Administration notified parents/guardians, students, and staff last week that the school year will look much like what it did before the COVID-19 pandemic last year saw accommodations and restrictions such as masking requirements, limited numbers at social gatherings or school events, social distancing and increased sanitization efforts.

Moving forward, the district will continue with some necessary steps such as hand washing and sanitizing, but there will be no requirements for mask wearing or social distancing.

“In accordance with Iowa House File 847, which was passed during the last legislative session, local schools and school boards no longer have the authority to require students, staff, or visitors to wear a face covering at school,” officials said in the letter. “Therefore, face masks and coverings are optional for Harlan students, staff, families, and visitors to school.

“This includes during the school day and at all school events.”

