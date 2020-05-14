Schools prepare for alternate commencement

REGIONAL -- Area school districts are preparing to honor their seniors a variety of different ways, including postponed in-person commencement exercises and virtual commencement or parades this month.

Exira-EHK, IKM-Manning and AHSTW have announced their end of the year and/or graduation plans this week.

Exira-EHK

The 2020 Exira-EHK Spartans will hold a commencement parade and ceremony on Sunday, May 31 at 1 p.m.

After parents and seniors were surveyed, the overwhelming choice was to have a parade and drive-through ceremony.

Students may decorate their cars and bring their family, with no more than four people going through the graduation parade and drive-through per student.

Line up at 12:45 p.m. at the Exira-EHK elementary building, and the parade begins at 1 p.m. The parade will travel through Exira, Brayton, Kimballton and Elk Horn, ending at the high school building.

Once back in Elk Horn, each student will exit their vehicle, one at a time with their family, and will be handed their diploma. Students can turn their tassels and have their photo taken with family against the Spartan backdrop. Then get back in the vehicle and drive out of the parking lot.

The rain date for graduation will be June 20.

Students checked out, turned in books, laptops and paid fees, and picked up caps and gowns Wednesday and Thursday of this week.

The senior class motto is Now You’re Seeing 2020. The class flower is the white carnation speckled with maroon, and the class colors are maroon and grey.

IKM-Manning

The Wolves will be having a simple virtual commencement recognition to be shown on Sunday, May 17 at 2 p.m. The recognition will include name, photo, secondary plans, etc.

A traditional, live commencement ceremony with the whole class is set for Sunday, June 28 if it can be done safely and in compliance with social distancing and group gathering limitations that are in place at the time.

The time and location of the ceremony to be determined.

The IKM-Manning Class of 2020 Motto is Life brings tears, smiles and memories. The tears dry, the smiles fade, but the memories last forever.

The class colors are Forest Green and Black and the class flower is the Dahlia.

AHSTW

Graduation ceremonies at AHSTW have been postponed to July 12. The district had set a tentative date of June 7 from the regular May graduation, postponed initially due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and now have pushed ceremonies back another month.

Officials will release details soon on the format of graduation.