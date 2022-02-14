Schools providing financial incentives to retain local staff

REGIONAL – Southwest Iowa school districts are taking initiatives to retain quality staff members with financial incentives during this current school year as well as in 2022-23.

Red Oak, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton and IKM-Manning are among the latest through board action to approve financial stipends for staff remaining with the school district into next year.

Red Oak will provide one-time $2,000 stipends for all returning regular, permanent employees for next year. The IKM-Manning Board of Education has approved $1,000, while substitutes also will receive stipends of $250-$750 based on the number of days they sub.

The Exira/EHK Board has approved giving $1,800 to all staff and substitutes will receive stipends based on the number of days they sub from $500-$1,000.

It’s a model many area districts continue to discuss as American Rescue Plan ESSER funding has become available.

Harlan Community Schools, as example, provided a $750 retention bonus in December, 2021 for all staff members who worked a full contract last year and continued this year. The monies were provided to teachers, custodial staff, paraprofessionals, secretaries, bus drivers, nutritional staff, and administrators.

