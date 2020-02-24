Schultz, Holt brief residents on legislative session
HARLAN -- Approximately 25 local residents turned out Saturday, Feb. 15 for the first legislative briefing of the year in Shelby County, held at Hansen House Assisted Living. The January briefing was cancelled due to inclement weather. Sen. Jason Schultz (R-Schleswig) (left) and Steve Holt (R-Denison) updated Shelby Countians on everything from right to life and abortion to school funding, caucuses and a proposed sales tax increase. Both Holt and Schultz also have columns that appear in the Harlan Newspapers weekly updating residents on legislative discussions.
Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95