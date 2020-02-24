Schultz, Holt brief residents on legislative session

HARLAN -- Approximately 25 local residents turned out Saturday, Feb. 15 for the first legislative briefing of the year in Shelby County, held at Hansen House Assisted Living. The January briefing was cancelled due to inclement weather. Sen. Jason Schultz (R-Schleswig) (left) and Steve Holt (R-Denison) updated Shelby Countians on everything from right to life and abortion to school funding, caucuses and a proposed sales tax increase. Both Holt and Schultz also have columns that appear in the Harlan Newspapers weekly updating residents on legislative discussions.