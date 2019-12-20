Home / Home

Schultz, Holt to hold meeting in Harlan

Fri, 12/20/2019 - 10:41am admin

    HARLAN -- The first of of five legislative coffees will be held Saturday, Dec. 21 at 10 a.m. at the Purple Door restaurant in Harlan.
    Iowa legislators Rep. Steve Holt (R-Denison) and Sen. Jason Schultz (R-Schleswig) will be on hand to discuss the upcoming legislative session.

