Schultz, Holt to hold meeting in Harlan
HARLAN -- The first of of five legislative coffees will be held Saturday, Dec. 21 at 10 a.m. at the Purple Door restaurant in Harlan.
Iowa legislators Rep. Steve Holt (R-Denison) and Sen. Jason Schultz (R-Schleswig) will be on hand to discuss the upcoming legislative session.
Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95