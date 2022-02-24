Search for next Harlan mayor begins

HARLAN – The City of Harlan currently is seeking applications for mayor through March 18 following the resignation of Mayor Mike Kolbe effective March 31.

The Harlan City Council formally accepted Kolbe’s resignation at its February 15 council meeting, and will proceed with an appointment process.

Interested individuals have until Friday, March 18 to fill out the necessary application available on the city’s website or in paper form at city hall. The council plans to review candidates and make an appointment at the April 4 council meeting.

The city can opt for an appointment or special election, but chose the latter as it has appointed individuals in the past and it has worked well, and it eliminates unnecessary election costs, officials said.

“It’s essentially a two-option process,” explained Harlan City Administrator Gene Gettys, Jr., who said Iowa Code Section 327 spells it out plainly.

