Second-graders learn from downtown businesses

HARLAN — Second-graders from Harlan Community Primary School trekked to visit various downtown Harlan businesses and learn about what it takes to run a business on Tuesday. Students rotated between the Harlan Community Library, Zander Ink, Dr. Jay’s, Bella Salon and Bauer’s Shoe Store.

The students have been learning about the economy and career goals. The businesses helped students understand if they offered goods or services. They also toured the Shelby County Courthouse along the way.