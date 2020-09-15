Secretary of Ag Naig makes Harlan stop
HARLAN -- Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig made a stop in Harlan Thursday, Sept. 10 as part of his 99-county tour of the state.
Naig (right) visited with Howard Lansman at Nelson Farm Supply about the ag economy and about how COVID-19 is affecting local businesses.
He also learned about Nelson Farm Supply’s expanded location on the east side of Harlan.
This article is available free as a service to our community during the coronavirus outbreak.
Please support local journalism by creating an account & buy a paper for $1 each, or buy a 1-year online subscription for $39.95 (104 Issues)