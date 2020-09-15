Home / Home

Secretary of Ag Naig makes Harlan stop

Tue, 09/15/2020 - 9:23am admin

    HARLAN -- Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig made a stop in Harlan Thursday, Sept. 10 as part of his 99-county tour of the state.
    Naig (right) visited with Howard Lansman at Nelson Farm Supply about the ag economy and about how COVID-19 is affecting local businesses.
    He also learned about Nelson Farm Supply’s expanded location on the east side of Harlan.

