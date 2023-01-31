Secretary of Ag visits Harlan

As part of his annual 99 county tour, Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig stopped in Shelby County on Friday at HTS Ag in Harlan. He visited with employees, learned about the business and services they offer, and discussed issues the company is facing.

The group discussed the challenges of regulations on applications and use of drones and spray drones. They also discussed carbon credits.

Naig said in a later interview he appreciated the opportunity to visit.

“It gives me a chance to hear from folks and I love it because that's an important part of what I do,” he said. “It helps us think about how do we refine some of our initiatives in the department, in this case we're talking about pesticide applicators and flying these Unmanned Aerial Systems, and conservation came up in a pretty big way.”

Naig said he visited with corn growers in Harrison and Crawford County hearing about a lot of uncertainty around the impacts of inflation and higher interest rates affecting people’s operations, with longer lead times on everything that is needed.

“There’s uncertainty around the marketplace. Here’s the good news, we do have high input costs that’s for sure. But for the time being we’re also seeing pretty good prices in terms of commodity prices and so there’s a lot of risk associated with that, but you know I hear a lot of folks concerned about the uncertainty that we’re going to be facing here.”

Naig also said there are workforce challenges, as well as disruptions like the Russian invasion of Ukraine impacting the agriculture markets.

“We’ve got China that’s still dealing with COVID and some of the restrictions on movements and so you know there are all things that are impacted and again then you’ve got to the levels of inflation that are hitting consumers but also impacting farmers as well,” he said. “If we look at it from the farm perspective, a lot of those things are things farmers can’t control, but they’ve got to manage the risk around that.”

Naig said his goals this year include focusing on market development, with traveling internationally to Japan, Korea, Vietnam and the Philippines, just before the end of March, regarding renewable fuels, making sure they can continue to build that market and protect that market here in the United States and locally launching Choose Iowa to support Iowa raised products. Other priorities include water quality and soil conservation.

“It’s a huge focus for us. It’s going to continue to be, but we’re in a good spot,” he said. “We have a lot of work we have to do.”

Naig said he hears the challenges about employee shortages.

“We need to attract people into agriculture. We need more Iowans,” he said. “And that’s not just one thing, of course, that’s many, many things. But that that needs to be priority for agriculture.”