Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig visits Shelby County farms impacted by 2024 tornado

SHELBY COUNTY — Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig visited Southwest Iowa March 28 as part of Iowa Ag Week and his annual visits to every county in Iowa. Naig spent the morning in Shelby County, visiting farm, impacted by severe weather last April.

Naig was amazed at the progress, however, he noted there was still “A long way to go”.

“There is still a tremendous amount of work to do, and we are trying to learn from the experience,” Naig said. He was encouraged about the comments he had received from Shelby Countians and by the support the community has given those impacted by the tornado.

Joining Naig was former Shelby County Board of Supervisor Chairman Steve Kenkel, who was instrumental in getting financial aid to the area after the storm. Kenkel expressed appreciation to Naig and other state officials, however, he said there were still a lot of gaps and unmet funding needs.