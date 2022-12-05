Secretary of State encourages Shelby County businesses to unite against human traffickin

COUNTY — Iowa Secretary of State Paul D. Pate visited with members of the Shelby County Chamber of Commerce and Industry last Thursday to introduce area businesses to a statewide coalition to end human trafficking in Iowa.

Iowa businesses are encouraged to visit IBAT.iowa.gov. The website, Iowa Businesses Against Trafficking, directs Iowans to “Learn Something and Do Something”.

Business owners may register their business on the site, which also provides facts, content, training resources, and videos to share with employees on human trafficking.

Sec. Pate says, “I am not an expert, I am a facilitator. I am just trying to carry the message farther.”

