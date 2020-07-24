Secretary of State to mail absentee ballot request forms

COUNTY – Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate will be mailing absentee ballot request forms to all of Iowa’s active registered voters, it was announced this week.

Auditor and Election Commissioner Mark Maxwell said Shelby County voters will be receiving absentee ballot request forms likely in late August directly from the state for the Nov. 3 general election.

The secretary of state’s office received approval to send out the ballot request forms from the Legislative Council late last week.

“The whole purpose of this is to lower the election day turnout to reduce the spread of COVID-19,” said Maxwell.

In addition, there is an absentee ballot request form inside today’s Harlan News-Advertiser. Simply cut out the form, fill it out, and send or drop off at the county auditor’s office.

Absentee ballot request forms must be mailed or hand delivered to the auditor’s office.

Absentee ballot request forms must include the person’s name, date of birth, Iowa residential address, voter identification number, the name or date of the election, party affiliation and signature. Voters are encouraged to provide their phone number and/or email address in the event the county auditor needs to confirm information on the request form.

The first day county auditors can mail out absentee ballots to those voters who have requested one is October 5.

