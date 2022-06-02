Sectional Wrestling Highlights!

Here are the results....Congrats to Jesse Jens, Luke Freund, Luke Musich, Zane Bendorf, Jeremiah Davis, and Matt Schwery.

We'll have much more in the Tribune on the street Monday afternoon!

106

1st Place – Dreylen Schweitzer of Carroll

2nd Place – Jesse Jens of Harlan

3rd Place – Gavyn Winters of Greene County

4th Place – Andreas Buttry of Southwest Iowa (Sidney)

5th Place – Ashley Schmid of Red Oak

113

1st Place – Vincent Mayberry of Glenwood

2nd Place – Seth Ettleman of Southwest Iowa (Sidney)

3rd Place – Brandon Erp of Red Oak

4th Place – Ryler Ziegmann of Carroll

5th Place – Crew Conner of Greene County

120

1st Place – Kale Petersen of Greene County

2nd Place – Cael Nelson of Carroll

3rd Place – Brody McKinley of Harlan

4th Place – Kyler Sandholm of Red Oak

5th Place – Briten Maxwell of Glenwood

6th Place – Gabe Johnson of Southwest Iowa (Sidney)

126

1st Place – Matthew Beem of Glenwood

2nd Place – Luke Freund of Harlan

3rd Place – Levi Dirkx of Carroll

4th Place – Joshua LeRette of Red Oak

5th Place – Dakota Mobley of Greene County

132

1st Place – McKinley Robbins of Greene County

2nd Place – Luke Musich of Harlan

3rd Place – Cooper Ludwig of Carroll

4th Place – Chase Sandholm of Red Oak

5th Place – Thaine Williamson of Glenwood

6th Place – Philip Gardner of Southwest Iowa (Sidney)

138

1st Place – Carter Drake of Carroll

2nd Place – Brenner Gallagher of Greene County

3rd Place – Kyle Kesterson of Southwest Iowa (Sidney)

4th Place – Reese Fauble of Glenwood

5th Place – Chase Roeder of Red Oak

6th Place – Tytan Frohlich of Harlan

145

1st Place – Jireh Gallegos of Carroll

2nd Place – Kellan Scott of Glenwood

3rd Place – Adam Baier of Red Oak

4th Place – Jackson Turner of Greene County

5th Place – Bryce Van Baale of Harlan

6th Place – Dawson Erickson of Southwest Iowa (Sidney)

152

1st Place – Gavin Scheuermann of Greene County

2nd Place – Tate Mayberry of Glenwood

3rd Place – Justin Riesberg of Carroll

4th Place – Jaxon Terry of Red Oak

5th Place – Reese Koch of Harlan

6th Place – Kurt Speed of Southwest Iowa (Sidney)

160

1st Place – Dawson Bond of Red Oak

2nd Place – Nathan Black of Greene County

3rd Place – Bret Van Baale of Harlan

4th Place – Austin Wear of Glenwood

170

1st Place – Sterling Rodman of Carroll

2nd Place – Tyler Boldra of Glenwood

3rd Place – Hadley Reilly of Southwest Iowa (Sidney)

4th Place – Tyrel Jacobsen of Harlan

5th Place – Dakota Miner of Red Oak

182

1st Place – Zane Bendorf of Harlan

2nd Place – Noble Hoyt of Greene County

3rd Place – Nolan Perrien of Red Oak

195

1st Place – CJ Carter of Glenwood

2nd Place – Matt Schwery of Harlan

3rd Place – Sam Fields of Red Oak

220

1st Place – Jeremiah Davis of Harlan

2nd Place – Samuel Daly of Southwest Iowa (Sidney)

3rd Place – Trent Patton of Glenwood

285

1st Place – Colton Wieland of Carroll

2nd Place – Chance Roof of Southwest Iowa (Sidney)