Sectional Wrestling Highlights!
Here are the results....Congrats to Jesse Jens, Luke Freund, Luke Musich, Zane Bendorf, Jeremiah Davis, and Matt Schwery.
We'll have much more in the Tribune on the street Monday afternoon!
106
1st Place – Dreylen Schweitzer of Carroll
2nd Place – Jesse Jens of Harlan
3rd Place – Gavyn Winters of Greene County
4th Place – Andreas Buttry of Southwest Iowa (Sidney)
5th Place – Ashley Schmid of Red Oak
113
1st Place – Vincent Mayberry of Glenwood
2nd Place – Seth Ettleman of Southwest Iowa (Sidney)
3rd Place – Brandon Erp of Red Oak
4th Place – Ryler Ziegmann of Carroll
5th Place – Crew Conner of Greene County
120
1st Place – Kale Petersen of Greene County
2nd Place – Cael Nelson of Carroll
3rd Place – Brody McKinley of Harlan
4th Place – Kyler Sandholm of Red Oak
5th Place – Briten Maxwell of Glenwood
6th Place – Gabe Johnson of Southwest Iowa (Sidney)
126
1st Place – Matthew Beem of Glenwood
2nd Place – Luke Freund of Harlan
3rd Place – Levi Dirkx of Carroll
4th Place – Joshua LeRette of Red Oak
5th Place – Dakota Mobley of Greene County
132
1st Place – McKinley Robbins of Greene County
2nd Place – Luke Musich of Harlan
3rd Place – Cooper Ludwig of Carroll
4th Place – Chase Sandholm of Red Oak
5th Place – Thaine Williamson of Glenwood
6th Place – Philip Gardner of Southwest Iowa (Sidney)
138
1st Place – Carter Drake of Carroll
2nd Place – Brenner Gallagher of Greene County
3rd Place – Kyle Kesterson of Southwest Iowa (Sidney)
4th Place – Reese Fauble of Glenwood
5th Place – Chase Roeder of Red Oak
6th Place – Tytan Frohlich of Harlan
145
1st Place – Jireh Gallegos of Carroll
2nd Place – Kellan Scott of Glenwood
3rd Place – Adam Baier of Red Oak
4th Place – Jackson Turner of Greene County
5th Place – Bryce Van Baale of Harlan
6th Place – Dawson Erickson of Southwest Iowa (Sidney)
152
1st Place – Gavin Scheuermann of Greene County
2nd Place – Tate Mayberry of Glenwood
3rd Place – Justin Riesberg of Carroll
4th Place – Jaxon Terry of Red Oak
5th Place – Reese Koch of Harlan
6th Place – Kurt Speed of Southwest Iowa (Sidney)
160
1st Place – Dawson Bond of Red Oak
2nd Place – Nathan Black of Greene County
3rd Place – Bret Van Baale of Harlan
4th Place – Austin Wear of Glenwood
170
1st Place – Sterling Rodman of Carroll
2nd Place – Tyler Boldra of Glenwood
3rd Place – Hadley Reilly of Southwest Iowa (Sidney)
4th Place – Tyrel Jacobsen of Harlan
5th Place – Dakota Miner of Red Oak
182
1st Place – Zane Bendorf of Harlan
2nd Place – Noble Hoyt of Greene County
3rd Place – Nolan Perrien of Red Oak
195
1st Place – CJ Carter of Glenwood
2nd Place – Matt Schwery of Harlan
3rd Place – Sam Fields of Red Oak
220
1st Place – Jeremiah Davis of Harlan
2nd Place – Samuel Daly of Southwest Iowa (Sidney)
3rd Place – Trent Patton of Glenwood
285
1st Place – Colton Wieland of Carroll
2nd Place – Chance Roof of Southwest Iowa (Sidney)
