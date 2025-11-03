Segebart named Iowa Head Start Association’s Administrator of the Year

SHELBY COUNTY — Danielle Segebart, Director of Head Start/Early Head Start for West Central Community Action (WCCA) has been named Administrator of the Year by the Iowa Head Start Association.

The award celebrates the important contributions of staff who oversee the Executive Director or Assistant Director levels of administrative work in a Head Start or Early Head Start programs.

Wendy Mueller, Executive Director of WCCA in Harlan, said Segebart epitomizes what being a Director in the Head Start Program is all about.

“Whether it is being an instructional leader, demonstrating character, or having a strong commitment to the program and staff, Danielle is second to none,” Mueller said.

She feels Danielle is the definition of a true leader in the program not because of her title, but because of her character, integrity and strong commitment. “I see daily the choices she makes and the ‘why’ behind her decisions. She is a visionary that sees the potential in all aspects of the program. She motivates staff and gets them working together for the betterment of the program and the families we serve. I have witnessed first-hand her compassion, patience, and kindness she provides to staff and children on a daily basis. Danielle is always willing to go above and beyond and the amount of time she commits to making the program better is unbelievable.”

Segebart will be honored at the Iowa Head Start Association’s Spring Conference award breakfast April 3.