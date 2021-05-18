Senior Housing firm eyes Harlan for project

HARLAN – The Harlan City Council has approved the proposed terms included in an agreement to coordinate with a private developer for a senior housing project in Harlan.

Harlan Senior Cottages GP, LLC is proposing a 36-unit, income-based housing project on private land in northwest Harlan near the corner of Cyclone Avenue and Highway 59.

The council approved recently a resolution of support for the project plan, utilizing tax increment financing totaling 88 percent of the increment produced by the project and received by the city with a $550,000 cap, up to 15 years.

Approximately 5.35 acres of real estate at the project site is proposed for the development, and it’s located in the city’s urban renewal area. The developer expects to invest $6.5 million for the acquisition of the property and construction of the units.

Harlan City Administrator Gene Gettys, Jr. said the city was contacted by the state last fall regarding possible locations for a senior housing development.

“This is 12 tri-plexes coming off Cyclone Avenue,” said Gettys. “Zoning is already in place, so there are no zoning adjustments needed for this. Infrastructure serves the property. What they’re looking for is local support through rebate agreements and they’ve done this in other communities.”

Todd Valline, Shelby County Chamber of Commerce & Industry Executive Director, said the 36 rental units will target the 55-plus age group. The development will include a clubhouse, and each of the units will be two bedrooms with one bathroom.

“The nice part of it is the lot it will be built on the front half of this lot is zoned commercial, so if we put in 36 housing units in the back half of this lot, we’re hoping that will entice somebody to put a little commercial development in the front half to service those 36 houses,” said Valline.

“They’ve had a lot of success with them,” Valline said. “They tell us of the ones they’ve done previously, they fill up quickly and they stay full. People that do move into their units usually don’t leave until their time comes.”

Other Iowa communities that worked with the developer on similar projects include Waukee, Norwalk, Boone, and Knoxville.

The project is contingent upon the developer receiving tax credits through the Iowa Finance Authority. An application was made in early May, and awardees will be notified in August-September.

“It would be through tax credits, very similar to the Prairie Fire project we’ve recently completed with new housing,” said Gettys.

“This resolution of support is contingent upon the project being selected. It’s about a one in four or five chance that Iowa Finance Authority selects these respective projects.”