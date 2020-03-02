Senior Life Solutions open house planned
HARLAN -- Community members are invited to join the Senior Life Solutions Program at Myrtue Medical Center for an open house and ribbon cutting on Wednesday, Feb 5 from 2-3 p.m. in the lower level of Myrtue Medical Center. Guests will have the opportunity to tour the program facility and ask questions while enjoying light refreshments.
Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95