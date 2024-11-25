Serving a community

HARLAN — The Harlan Lions Club provided an evening of food and fellowship at a free community Pre-Thanksgiving Dinner held at First Baptist Church Monday, November 18.

According to Lion Deb Nowatzke, a total of 374 residents of Shelby County and surrounding communities enjoyed a free meal of roast beef, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, and dessert.

The meal was fully funded by the Lions Club.

In addition to the dinner, attendees had the opportunity to receive a bag of groceries and socks, which were provided through different grant programs.

“We had fabulous volunteers, including Lions Club members, staff from Living Well Home Care, and members of local church groups, and First Baptist is so generous to let us use the building,” Nowatzke stated.

This is the third year the Lions have hosted the community dinner.