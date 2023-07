SHELBY COUNTY — Seven young women are competing to be crowned the 2023 Shelby County Fair Queen. The ceremony will take place July 13 in the show ring at the Shelby County Fair at 8 p.m.

The 2023 contestants include: (front row, left to right) Lauren Wingert, Kyia Rueschenberg, Katie Andersen, (back row) Ryleigh Obrecht, Jaden Franke, and Delaney Goshorn. Not pictured is Katy Schmitz.