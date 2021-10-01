Seventh St. bridge project bid approved; set for summer

HARLAN – Work on replacement of the 7th St. bridge in north Harlan will begin next summer following the Harlan City Council accepting the low bid this week from Dixon Construction Co., Correctionville, for completion of the project.

A December 15 bid-letting saw two bidders for the bridge construction, with Dixon’s low bid of $451,022.50 accepted by the council unanimously Tuesday. Also submitting a bid was Murphy Heavy Contracting Corp, Anita, for $553,159.