Several ash trees removed at Prairie Rose

AREA — Prairie Rose State Park has begun the monumental task of removing approximately 300 mature Ash trees that have been destroyed by the Emerald Ash Borer. Campers will easily notice the absence of trees on each side of the road, which provided shade for nearly every camping spot in the park.

Prairie Rose Park Ranger, Brianna Martens, said they have reached the midway point of the project, and have cut down 168 trees in close proximity to the campgrounds as of Jan. 26. Only 10 trees remain to be removed from the campground areas. The remaining trees to be removed are located along roads and trails away from campgrounds.

Large piles of smaller branches will be burned. Those areas, as well as sites where stumps have been removed, will be cleaned up and re-seeded for the summer camping season.

Martens and park staff are asking for the public’s help in removing the trunks and larger limbs, and is offering free firewood for anyone willing to cut it up and remove from the park. A firewood permit is required, and can be obtained by calling park staff at 712-773-2701, or completing a permit online at Prairie_Rose@dnr.iowa.gov. Large limbs that are not removed by the public will be cut up and sold as firewood in the park, and must be burned within Prairie Rose State Park. Funds from firewood sales will be used to purchase replacement trees next fall, after all trees have been removed.

Prairie Rose personnel actually began planning for tree replacement two years ago. With funding provided by the Friends of Prairie Rose, thirty 6-7’ trees were planted in the campground areas. Anyone wishing to donate to the Friends of Prairie Rose for the tree replacement fund is welcome to contact Martens.