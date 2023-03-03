Several HCHS students qualify for BPA national conference
HARLAN — Students from HCHS Business Professionals of America (BPA) chapter will attend the 2023 BPA National Leadership Conference in Anaheim, Calif., April 26–30.
“For students attending the National Leadership Conference, the event is the culmination of a year’s work,” said Chad Swanson, HCHS business teacher. “These students, along with Mr. Kohorst, Mrs. Stuerman, and myself, devoted time and energy to advance to nationals in their competitive events.”
The conference will bring together an estimated 6,000 delegates from across the country to vie for top honors in business and information technology skills competitions, attend leadership and professional development workshops, receive awards for community service activities and elect BPA’s 2023–24 national student leadership team.
Students earn the right to compete at the National Leadership Conference by placing highly at their state competition.
HCHS competed at state February 19-21 and brought home an excellent haul of hardware, said Swanson.
“I thought we competed especially well in the accounting, finance, and project/public speaking events,” he said. “We also have amped up our computer applications curriculum over the last few years and that resulted in some national qualifiers in those events as well.”
While in Anaheim, participants will also have opportunities to network with other BPA members and business leaders, visit famous southern California attractions and participate in community service activities.
The conference’s opening session on April 26 and awards ceremonies on April 29 will be streamed live online at www.thinkcybis.com/bpa-live/.
Events and Places of national qualifiers:
Admin. Support Concepts
5th - Paola Gonzalez
Admin. Support Research Project
1st - Erna Kantarevic
2nd - Abigail Schechinger
3rd - Macy Reischl
Advanced Accounting
1st - Savannah Christensen
2nd - Philip Reiner
3rd - Christopher Chapman
4th - Madison Kjergaard
5th - Erna Kantarevic
Banking & Finance
4th - Paola Gonzalez
5th - Madison Kjergaard
Computer Security
4th - Annabelle Mahloch
Device Configuration & Troubleshooting
2nd - Annabelle Mahloch
Digital Marketing
4th - Gabby Gaul
Financial Math
2nd - Paola Gonzalez
5th - Christopher Chapman
Fundamental Accounting
1st - Lauren Gaul
2nd - Anthony Fields
3rd - Kai Finken
4th - Reese Koch
Fundamental Spreadsheet Apps
3rd - Colton Hagle
4th - Emercyn Reischl
5th - Noah Schmitz
Fundamental Word Processing
2nd - Maria Elizalde
Interview Skills
1st - Abigail Schechinger
Meeting Planning & Events
3rd - Laura Seifert
Payroll Accounting
4th - Jason Erlemeier
Personal Financial Mgmt
2nd - Macy Reischl
Project Management Concepts
1st - Noah Schmitz
2nd - Paola Gonzalez
Python Programming
3rd - Annabelle Mahloch
Small Business Management Team
3rd - Savannah Christensen, Gabby Gaul,
Madison Kjergaard,
Lauren McLaughlin