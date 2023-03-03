Several HCHS students qualify for BPA national conference

HARLAN — Students from HCHS Business Professionals of America (BPA) chapter will attend the 2023 BPA National Leadership Conference in Anaheim, Calif., April 26–30.

“For students attending the National Leadership Conference, the event is the culmination of a year’s work,” said Chad Swanson, HCHS business teacher. “These students, along with Mr. Kohorst, Mrs. Stuerman, and myself, devoted time and energy to advance to nationals in their competitive events.”

The conference will bring together an estimated 6,000 delegates from across the country to vie for top honors in business and information technology skills competitions, attend leadership and professional development workshops, receive awards for community service activities and elect BPA’s 2023–24 national student leadership team.

Students earn the right to compete at the National Leadership Conference by placing highly at their state competition.

HCHS competed at state February 19-21 and brought home an excellent haul of hardware, said Swanson.

“I thought we competed especially well in the accounting, finance, and project/public speaking events,” he said. “We also have amped up our computer applications curriculum over the last few years and that resulted in some national qualifiers in those events as well.”

While in Anaheim, participants will also have opportunities to network with other BPA members and business leaders, visit famous southern California attractions and participate in community service activities.

The conference’s opening session on April 26 and awards ceremonies on April 29 will be streamed live online at www.thinkcybis.com/bpa-live/.

Events and Places of national qualifiers:

Admin. Support Concepts

5th - Paola Gonzalez

Admin. Support Research Project

1st - Erna Kantarevic

2nd - Abigail Schechinger

3rd - Macy Reischl

Advanced Accounting

1st - Savannah Christensen

2nd - Philip Reiner

3rd - Christopher Chapman

4th - Madison Kjergaard

5th - Erna Kantarevic

Banking & Finance

4th - Paola Gonzalez

5th - Madison Kjergaard

Computer Security

4th - Annabelle Mahloch

Device Configuration & Troubleshooting

2nd - Annabelle Mahloch

Digital Marketing

4th - Gabby Gaul

Financial Math

2nd - Paola Gonzalez

5th - Christopher Chapman

Fundamental Accounting

1st - Lauren Gaul

2nd - Anthony Fields

3rd - Kai Finken

4th - Reese Koch

Fundamental Spreadsheet Apps

3rd - Colton Hagle

4th - Emercyn Reischl

5th - Noah Schmitz

Fundamental Word Processing

2nd - Maria Elizalde

Interview Skills

1st - Abigail Schechinger

Meeting Planning & Events

3rd - Laura Seifert

Payroll Accounting

4th - Jason Erlemeier

Personal Financial Mgmt

2nd - Macy Reischl

Project Management Concepts

1st - Noah Schmitz

2nd - Paola Gonzalez

Python Programming

3rd - Annabelle Mahloch

Small Business Management Team

3rd - Savannah Christensen, Gabby Gaul,

Madison Kjergaard,

Lauren McLaughlin