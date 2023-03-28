Severe weather guide

STATEWIDE — One minute it is sunny and the next minute dark clouds and intense winds pick up and debris starts flying.

Tis the season for potential severe weather. The National Weather Service will sponsor Severe Weather Awareness Week March 27-31 to prepare people for the season.

Each day covers a specific topic. Monday is focused on severe thunderstorms.

Brian E. Smith, Warning Coordination Meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Omaha/Valley, NE, said a severe thunderstorm is one that produces large hail that’s bigger than an inch in diameter and winds of 58 mph or greater, such as the derecho that came across Iowa in 2020.

Tuesday focuses on the different ways to receive weather warnings. Wednesday is focused exclusively on tornadoes, with a statewide tornado drill — either with sirens or a call on the radio notifying the public.

The National Weather Service will be conducting a Test Tornado Drill on Wednesday. At 10 a.m. all offices serving Iowa and Nebraska will issue a Required Weekly Test (RWT) code for the tornado drill.

Thursday considers family preparedness and Friday’s focus is on flash flooding.

When the weather becomes severe, it is helpful to understand the way to care for yourself and your families. Smith said if you are in a building, such as a school during a tornado it is best to put as many walls as possible between you and the tornado. People should avoid large span rooms and avoid windows. If you are in a car during a tornado, Smith said to seek shelter and if you are unable to get to shelter, go to a low-lying area such as a ditch or ravine.

Smith said weather awareness week is good time to review safety plans.