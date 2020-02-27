Sh. County releases 2019 salaries
HARLAN -- Shelby County has released the wages paid to its employees during the 2018-2019 fiscal year.
The following employees were among the highest paid by the county, as each had salaries more than $60,000: Glenn Birks, $61,728.43; Tony Buman, $77,257.44; Brandon Burmeister, $112,395.69; Chad Butler, $64,331.51; Douglas Daringer, $63,177.02; Donavon Dontje, $60,157.52; David Gau, $85,541.20; Susan Giasson, $60,762.07; Julie Goeser, $61,895.81; Marcus Gross, $68,757.84; Neil Gross, $79,363.32; Jared Henscheid, $63,359.39; Ylonda Maguire, $79,808.40; Mark Maxwell, $62,057.12; Nathan Pigsley, $60,695.79; Braden Quist, $67,581.78; Bryce Schaben, $63,771.19; Kandi Schlensig, $61,150.30; Bruce Waddell, $60,564.59; and Ann Wolken, $62,870.80.
