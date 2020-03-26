Sharing table donations needed

HARLAN – In conjunction with the free meal program for kids being coordinated and offered for the Harlan Community Schools, there is a sharing table of donated items kids/families can grab on their way out.

During the grab-n-go meal service, a table is provided with a number of fresh, ready-to eat items for participants to take home for supplemental food. Items will be kept at appropriate food safety temp. This is open to anyone who needs it.

Donations for this sharing table are needed. Items that can be donated include: Applesauce, Pudding Snack Packs, Easy Mac, Ready to Eat Soup, Fresh Fruit, Cheese Sticks, Yogurt, Granola Bars, Peanut Butter, Bread, Canned Fruit, Spaghettios, Oatmeal Packets, Cereal- Large Boxes, Graham Crackers, Dried Fruit, Peanut Butter/Cheese Crackers, Fruit and Cereal Bars, Juice- Shelf Stable and Baked Beans.

Donations can be dropped off at FarmTable Procurement & Delivery, 1901 Hawkeye Ave., in Harlan. Enter on the north side of the Iowa Western Community College Building. Use the north door, chamber entrance. Hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

There is dry, frozen and cold storage available to keep donations. Questions can be directed to Chris Petersen at CPetersen@jacobscorp.com or 712-579-5960.

In addition, needs from the food service world: It’s hoped to hand out 150 weekend food packages to families on Friday. Donations needed include bread, mac and cheese, fresh veggies, eggs, peanut butter, tuna, cereal, etc.

These items can be dropped off on Thursday from 6 a.m.-5 p.m. at Farmtable Procurement & Delivery. The local Lion’s Club will be packing up the weekend kits on Friday morning. Please Donate!