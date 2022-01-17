REGIONAL -- In the last few months of his life, Shawn Havick shared stories with his family of his 32 years with the Iowa Department of Transportation (DOT).

Shawn’s wife, LaDonna, and their two daughters, Hannah and Chelsey, enjoyed the stories of all the good times he had with his co-workers.

However, what really stood out to his family are the hopes Shawn had for improvements, especially as it relates to the mental well-being of the crews he worked with for so many years.

Shawn knew first-hand that working on the road, whether providing maintenance in summer or behind the wheel of a snowplow in the winter, could be both physically and emotionally challenging.

Everyday tasks included potentially life-altering dangers such as working mere feet from passing traffic in a work zone, being rear-ended by an inattentive driver during a snowstorm, or witnessing a myriad of situations while providing assistance at a crash scene.

Whether others understood it or not, these events were taking an emotional toll on Shawn, his co-workers, and the thousands of other road workers across the state.

As the supervisor in the Adair and Atlantic garages, Shawn consistently stepped up to pilot new initiatives, test new equipment, and provide training to his crews to make sure they worked as safely as possible.

When Shawn lost his battle with cancer on Dec. 13, 2020, his family was determined to keep his passion for the safety and well-being of his fellow-workers alive.

Shawn’s family began working with Iowa DOT District 4 Engineer Scott Schram and other Iowa DOT officials to initiate the Shawn Havick Memorial Response Program.

Full article in the Tribune.