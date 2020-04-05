Shelby Celebrations Postponed
SHELBY -- The Shelby Sesquicentennial Committee met April 27 and decided to postpone the celebration of 150 years, because of the coronavirus pandemic. Instead of celebrating the end of June, 2020, they are in the process of rescheduling everything to Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, June 25, 26, and 27, in 2021.
To prevent the spread of COVID-19, the Shelby-Tennant Alumni officers and banquet committee chairpersons have also decided to postpone their annual alumni banquet. It will be held Saturday evening, June 26, 2021 in the Cardinal Lofts Gymnasium.
