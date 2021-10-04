Shelby Countians asked to recycle more

First in a Series

COUNTY – Shelby County residents are being asked to step up recycling efforts, and to take note of what is considered recyclable or garbage.

Those words come from local officials who say the most recent decision to remove recycling trailers and sheds from numerous locations in Shelby County due to the vast amount of garbage being put in with the recyclables could cause a reduction in recycling efforts.

“Garbage in recycling is problematic,” said Karen Monical, Education Coordinator at the Carroll County Landfill and Recycling Center and West Central Iowa Solid Waste, where Shelby County’s recyclables are processed.

She said recycling sheds had to be removed since trash was being placed where it shouldn’t.

“(Was) this due to an intentional illegal dumping of trash to avoid paying for garbage disposal, or is this an honest recycling confusion mistake?,” she asked. “It’s hard to tell.”

Garbage in recycling is problematic, she said. It contaminates the entire load, resulting in the full bin, trailer, or shed contents being landfilled.

“While our goal is to keep reusable and recyclable materials out of the landfill, it is not safe, healthy, or productive for our recycling production staff to sort trash,” Monical said.

There also is a cost to sort, load, and dispose of garbage. Garbage in recyclables becomes a financial burden for the Shelby County Area Solid Waste Agency and Carroll County Recycling Center for disposal.

“Removal of the recycling trailers and sheds was a difficult decision, but was both a health concern and fiscally responsible decision,” Monical said.

Recycling Important

Recycling confusion is real. Folks think items are recyclable and they are not. Still others may not recycle because of confusion about what is recyclable.

Brandon Burmeister, Shelby County Engineer and Landfill Director, said, “It is important for Shelby County residents to recycle as much as possible to keep reusable materials out of the landfill.

“Landfill space is very expensive to develop and is at a premium. We also have to pay the Iowa DNR (Department of Natural Resources) an increased fee per ton of garbage that is landfilled if we do not meet 25 percent recycling efforts.”

Soon, Shelby County residents will be receiving mailers that outline recycling basics about what is trash and what can be recycled. That information also can be found at www.westcentralsolidwaste.com.

It’s the goal of officials through this awareness campaign to one day return the recycling trailers and sheds throughout the county.

“Trailers are still located in Defiance at the end of 4th Avenue and in Elk Horn behind the shed at Main and Hill Streets,” said Monical. “All other rural residents are urged to bring their recycling to the Shelby County Area Solid Waste Agency (landfill) located at 1129 1200th St. in Harlan.”

Added Burmeister, “The Shelby County landfill accepts recycling free of charge during business hours, Monday-Friday 8-4, and Saturday 8-12.”

Harlan residents have their yellow bins to place recyclables into, and those are picked up by garbage haulers along with trash.

Watch for additional recycling articles this month about the awareness campaign and hazardous waste product disposal. Also see accompanying graphics regarding recyclables.