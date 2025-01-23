Shelby Countians attend Condition of the State address

DES MOINES — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds delivered her eighth Condition of the State address at the Iowa State Capitol Tuesday, January 14. Shelby County EMA Coordinator Alex Londo and Former Board of Supervisor Chairman Steve Kenkel, along with other volunteers and local leaders who responded to the tornado which struck the area last spring, were invited to the address.

Reynolds said it was “inspring to see the response from people across the state and country. ““I’ll never forget the devastation and heartbreak,” Reynolds said. “But I also witnessed Iowans lifting each other up. Volunteers clearing debris, residents comforting neighbors and local officials and first responders working around the clock. Many of whom had their own homes or businesses destroyed, yet they put others first.”

The governor has launched multiple programs in collaboration with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to assist Iowans, and has called for new legislation to further help business owners and residents in disaster-affected areas.