Shelby Countians Face New Normal
From business and child care challenges to at-home school lessons and working from home, Harlan and Shelby County residents heed warnings about coronavirus and are adapting.
For updated information....
Shelby County Chamber of Commerce & Industry Facebook Page
Harlan Newspapers Facebook Page
www.myrtuemedical.org
www.idph.iowa.gov
www.harlanonline.com
@harlannewspaper Twitter
Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95