Shelby County is “Beyond Ready” to celebrate National 4-H Week

SHELBY COUNTY — It’s National 4-H Week, and Shelby County 4-H members join over six million young people across the country in celebrating. The theme for 2024 is “Beyond Ready”, acknowledging the program’s focus on preparing youth for success in all aspects of life.

According to Tufts University 4-H Study of Positive Youth Development indicate that, when compared to their peers, young people in 4-H are:

·Nearly four times more likely to contribute to their communities.

·Two times more likely to pursue healthy behaviors.

·Two times more likely to engage in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) programs during out-of-school time.

Shelby County has six 4-H Clubs and six Clover Kids Clubs (for children kindergarten through third grade), with 120 members in grades 4-12.

Jennifer Sellner, Shelby County Youth Coordinator at ISU Extension & Outreach, said the Extension Office will honor the week by offering free bookmarks in the local libraries, and will post member highlights on social media, along with a “Throwback Thursday” for past members.

Members are encouraged to do the following things (all submissions may be emailed to sellner1@iastate.edu):

· Monday: “Memory Monday”, share a favorite 4-H memory with the Extension Office for social media.

· Tuesday: “Try it Tuesday”, use your head for clearer thinking and try something new (a new recipe, a new hobby, a project area, etc.).

· Wednesday: “Wear Green Wednesday”, wear a 4-H shirt and don’t forget to send the Extension Office a picture for an entry into a drawing.

· Thursday: “Throwback Thursday”, send pictures from the beginning of your 4-H experience or pictures of family members in their 4-H time.

· Friday: “Friendly Friday”, invite friends to attend a 4-H meeting, send the Extension Office a name of a person to invite, and they will be mailed a postcard.

· Saturday: “Say Thanks Saturday”, write a thank you to someone who has supported you in 4-H. Think of club leaders, older members who were mentors, fair superintendents, etc.

To join one of Shelby County’s 4-H Clubs, or for more information, please contact the Shelby County