Shelby County 4-Hers head to Iowa State Fair

COUNTY -- “Nothing compares” to the happenings at the Iowa State Fair this year.

The Iowa State Fair will be held August 12 through 22 at the fairgrounds in Des Moines. After a year off due to the pandemic, the fair is back with new locations, events and activities for all ages.

Grant Petersen, a Harlan 4-H’er, is excited to present his projects from the Shelby County Fair that qualified for the state fair.

Petersen will take three projects to the fair: a photo of his dog Zeus, a beaver pelt and an educational presentation. All three of the projects won a purple ribbon at the Shelby County Fair.

“This beaver pelt is one that I made on my own and will be using in my educational presentation,” Petersen said.

Petersen’s project will be on display in the 4-H Exhibits Building on the Iowa State Fair fairgrounds.

This is not the first time one of Petersen’s projects qualified for the Iowa State Fair. Previously, he qualified for the state fair with a photo of a cherry blossom tree he took in Arlington Cemetery.

Petersen is most excited to give his presentation called “How to Tan a Beaver Pelt” at the fair.

“I am most excited about giving my educational presentation to other people so they may learn about beavers and how to tan a beaver pelt,” Petersen said.

Aside from his projects, he is looking forward to seeing the livestock exhibits and outdoor projects that people bring to the fair.

Many other Shelby County 4-H’ers will also head to Des Moines to present their winning projects at the Iowa State Fair this month.

After you head to the 4-H building to check out their projects, you may need a few ideas of what to do for the rest of the fair. The fair boasts a variety of events and activities for all ages and interests.

Here are the top 11 things to do for every day at the Iowa State Fair this year:

