Shelby County Cattleman's Banquet back in-person

DEFIANCE – The 2022 Shelby County Cattlemen’s Association’s annual banquet will be back to an in-person event this year after a drive-through style banquet in 2021 in order to adhere to safety considerations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are pleased to be back in person after a one-year hiatus,” said board member Tim Graeve.

Annually bringing anywhere from 600-725 people together for the popular banquet, it’s one of the most successful and well-attended events in Shelby County each year.

“Many people in the county who have attended circle the first Saturday in February, and to tell you the truth, the event is extremely fun and has enough twists and turns and surprises that it truly is a can’t miss event,” said Graeve.

“Many leave with the thought ‘I can’t wait ‘til next year.’”

The banquet will be held Saturday, Feb. 5 in Defiance at St. Peter’s Hall with a 5 p.m. social and 6 p.m. New York Strip dinner, followed by the program and trophy and scholarship auction.

“The success of our drive-through style meeting last year caught the entire board off-guard,” said Graeve. “Not because of the dedicated support we get from our regulars that are there year in and year out, but the sheer amount of fine folks that got a chance to experience the tremendous final product that our grill team puts out every year.”

Normally the cattlemen serve in the neighborhood of 700 dinners at the annual celebration of the beef industry, but last February they served more than 1,200 dinners as part of the drive-through.

“The support and generosity that evening was unbelievable, and the extra hands we got to assist the effort went well beyond just our board and their spouses,” Graeve said. “We can never really thank those individuals enough, and the sight of cars double lining Main Street in Westphalia back to the highway was a sight that the entire board will never forget.

“Thank you all for your support and generous donations in a time of great uncertainty.”

Full article in the Tribune!