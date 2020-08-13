Shelby County Census response rate 70.5%

REGIONAL – Shelby County residents have turned out in a positive way to fill out the Census, but there are still many who have not done so. It’s an important step in ensuring the community will receive its fair share of federal funds, grants and support for local hospitals, first responders, health clinics and many other programs such as the school lunch program and services for needy families.

To date, Shelby Countians have done well filling out the 2020 Census, with 70.5 percent of the residents having done so as compared to 68.7 percent in Iowa and 62.8 percent nationwide.

The county still has a ways to go, however, to meet its 2010 participation rate of 76.1 percent.

Census officials said the current worldwide pandemic brings to light many of the support systems relied on for health care and emergency response services. It also emphasizes the significance of the U.S. Census. The data is used to determine how disaster recovery will be dispatched and how much financial aid is dispensed.

Fill out the Census online at my2020Census.gov. It can be done online, by phone or by mail.