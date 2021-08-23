Shelby County Comm. Chest now accepting applications
COUNTY -- Non-profit agencies within Shelby County will have until the end of August to complete applications for funding from Shelby County Community Chest (SCCC). Funds from SCCC are made possible by the generosity of local donors to the SCCC annual fund drive which will be taking place this fall.
Shelby County Community Chest accumulates and then disburses the funds from this campaign to local non-profits for a single year. The deadline for agencies to apply online at a new website https://shelbycocc.wixsite.com/mysite is September 15.
Ryan Brodersen, Chairperson of Shelby County Community Chest, said “We encourage all non-profit agencies, both those who have and those who have not applied in the past, to complete an application this year.”

