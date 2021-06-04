Shelby County Community Chest Grants Awarded

COUNTY -- Thousands of dollars in community impact grants were recently awarded by Shelby County Community Chest to benefit local programs.

Short of the $30,000 goal, the Community Chest distributed checks totaling $23,800 to 12 local organizations.

Organizations that received funds this year include Concerned, Inc.; Country Care Center; Faith Sound; Girl Scouts; Harlan Community Library Foundation Inc.; Harlan Lions Club; Iowa Community Kitchen; Myrtue Medical Center Public Health; Nishnabotna Conservation Foundation; Shelby County ISU Extension & Outreach; Shelby Co. Community Outreach; and West Central Community Action.

No photos were taken due to the pandemic.

Funds are raised annually by the Shelby County Community Chest for organizations which provide services to the communities within Shelby County.

SCCC Chairperson Ryan Brodersen said the committee that oversees the funds has focused more on programs and organizations that reach as many individuals as possible.

“The nature of Shelby County Community Chest is to give contributors the ability to make a one-time donation that will have a broad impact for several local organizations,” said Brodersen.

“Each organization dedicates its services to our community in its own unique way, and we’re grateful to all the donors who make these valuable services possible.”



Automatic Monthly Donations

An automatic monthly donation from a checking account, debit card, or credit card helps the Community Chest fund the evolving needs of the community year after year. It’s easy for you and makes your generous giving budgetable into monthly contributions instead of a single, annual donation. Donate online via PayPal or download the automatic debit form from our website https://shelbycocc.wixsite.com/mysite. "It’s simple! It’s easy! It’s effective! Together we can continue growing community through giving!"

Tax-deductible donations can be dropped off at any Shelby County State Bank location. Checks can be mailed to PO Box 527, Harlan, IA 51537.

If you are a member of a Shelby County non-profit, 501c(3), Community Chest encourages you to apply for this coming year’s fund drive. The applications are available on the Community Chest website and the deadline is August 31, 2021.

Please contact a board member for additional information. Board members of the Shelby County Community Chest are Ryan Brodersen, Becky Morenz, Sarah Schumacher, Dawn Winnett, Jim Zimmerman, Stacie Frederick, Lexie Hagle, Mallory Meyer, and Sherry Kaufman.